Motorcyclist Fleeing CHP Dies in Crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa

A speeding motorcyclist fleeing California Highway Patrol officers died early Sunday morning when he crashed on Interstate 8 at Route 125.

The pursuit began on westbound Route 52 near Santo Road, continued into Santee and then onto southbound Route 67 through El Cajon, finally ending onto westbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa.

The fatal crash occurred at 2:35 a.m., the CHP reported.

Officers immediately started CPR, but the suspect died at the scene.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

