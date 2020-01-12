Motorcyclist Fleeing CHP Dies in Crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa

A speeding motorcyclist fleeing California Highway Patrol officers died early Sunday morning when he crashed on Interstate 8 at Route 125.
The pursuit began on westbound Route 52 near Santo Road, continued into Santee and then onto southbound Route 67 through El Cajon, finally ending onto westbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa.
The fatal crash occurred at 2:35 a.m., the CHP reported.
Officers immediately started CPR, but the suspect died at the scene.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
