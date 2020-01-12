Man Dies After Speeding Dodge Challenger Hits Trees in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

A man died at the hospital Sunday after his speeding Dodge Challenger hit two trees and caught fire in Chula Vista.

The accident happened at 3:46 a.m. when a motorist driving eastbound in the 1000 block of Telegraph Canyon Road veered to the left and struck two trees in the center median, causing major damage to the vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle was on fire and the driver was trapped inside, said Officer Brian Carter of the Chula Vista Police Department.

The driver received traumatic injures to his head and legs. He was pulled from the vehicle and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.

“It appears speed was a factor” in the accident, Carter said. “The driver of the vehicle did not display any objective symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Traffic Division officers will be conducting the investigation.

— City News Service

