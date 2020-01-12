Fire Guts City Heights Store, Causes an Estimated $300K in Damages

Share This Article:

Fire destroyed a clothing store at a strip mall in City Heights Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out at 12:55 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they could see flames shooting through the roof of the store in the 4600 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

The fire was knocked down in about 22 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Rick Ballard of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The store’s loss was estimated to be about $300,000, he said.

A couple of adjoining stores received some smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained to the clothing business.

Nobody suffered injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Ballard said.

– City News Service

