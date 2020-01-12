Fire Guts City Heights Store, Causes an Estimated $300K in Damages

Posted by on in | 11 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego Fire-Rescue Retail Community
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in City Heights that destroyed a fashion store. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Fire destroyed a clothing store at a strip mall in City Heights Sunday, officials said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The fire broke out at 12:55 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they could see flames shooting through the roof of the store in the 4600 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

The fire was knocked down in about 22 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Rick Ballard of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The store’s loss was estimated to be about $300,000, he said.

A couple of adjoining stores received some smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained to the clothing business.

Nobody suffered injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Ballard said.

– City News Service

Fire Guts City Heights Store, Causes an Estimated $300K in Damages was last modified: January 12th, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss