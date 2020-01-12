Share This Article:

Deputies arrested two people on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint this weekend, sheriff’s officials said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

They posted the checkpoint near the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and State Route 125 in Santee from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Twelve deputies staffed it, said Sgt. Joe Passalacqua of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Santee station.

The deputies directed 30 of the 1,003 vehicles that went through the checkpoint to secondary inspections, Passalacqua said.

They issued five citations for suspended or revoked driver’s licenses. They also impounded two vehicles.

The deputies booked those who were arrested on charges of alcohol impairment and drug impairment.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety administration funded the operation.

– City News Service

Deputies Arrest 2 Drivers Suspected of Alcohol, Drug Use at Santee Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: