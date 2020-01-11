Two men were stabbed Saturday during a bar fight, sheriff’s officials said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The fight happened at 2:26 a.m. at a bar in the 800 block of Williamston Street, said Lt. Cliff Rinder of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
One stabbing victim was taken to the hospital but the other victim ran away from the scene. The second victim was found hours later about a mile away from the bar by deputies and medics and taken to the hospital.
Rinder said neither victim’s medical status was available. Deputies were still looking for the suspect, he said.
–City News Service
Two Stabbed in Vista Bar was last modified: January 11th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: