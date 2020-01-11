1 Person Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in National City

First responders on Interstate 5
First responders beside the wrecked vehicle on Interstate 5. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A person was killed early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in National City, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the northbound freeway, just north of State Route 54, occurred at 4:51 a.m., the CHP reported.

Details are still sketchy, but the crash apparently began with a truck hitting a parked vehicle at the center divider on the northbound freeway.

Reports from the scene were that the truck driver fled on foot. An investigation is underway.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

