Woman Seriously Injured When Mercedes SUV Runs Red Light in Scripps Ranch

A 45-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when her car was struck by an SUV in Scripps Ranch.

A 28-year-old man, who was driving eastbound in the 9900 block of Carroll Canyon Road in a 2013 Mercedes-Benz SUV, ran a red light at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Carroll Canyon Road and Businesspark Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The woman was driving a black 2007 Toyota Camry and entered the intersection on a green light when her car was broadsided by the SUV, Heims said.

A blue 2008 Honda minivan that followed the Camry through the green light was also hit by the SUV after it hit the Camry, according to Heims.

The Camry driver suffered a fractured pelvis and other serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The drivers of the SUV and the minivan were not injured, Heims said.

The case is being handled by the San Diego Police Traffic Division.

— City News Service

