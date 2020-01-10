Share This Article:

Two residents were displaced Friday when a fire broke out in the garage of their Mira Mesa home, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The non-injury blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. at a single-story house on the 8900 block of Westmore Road just west of Mira Mesa Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, the agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide two adults and a pet with interim lodging.

A damage estimate was not immediately available and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

Two Residents, Pet Displaced by Garage Fire in Mira Mesa Home was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: