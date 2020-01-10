Two Residents, Pet Displaced by Garage Fire in Mira Mesa Home

Two residents were displaced Friday when a fire broke out in the garage of their Mira Mesa home, authorities said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The non-injury blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. at a single-story house on the 8900 block of Westmore Road just west of Mira Mesa Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Crews knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, the agency reported.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide two adults and a pet with interim lodging.
A damage estimate was not immediately available and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
–City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: