Gunfire Erupts at Mira Mesa Gas Station, But No One Hit

A man shot at another man Friday morning near a Mira Mesa gas station, but no one was struck by the gunfire.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 12:15 a.m. from a person who reported that a man had been shot near the Circle K gas station at the intersection of Reagan Road and Camino Ruiz, San Diego Police Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Officers responded and learned that a man had shot at another man in a vehicle, but no one was struck by the gunfire, Botkin said.

No detailed suspect description was available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

— City News Service

