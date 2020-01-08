Robber Shot by Security Guard at Illegal Pot Dispensary in Rainbow

Share This Article:

A robbery suspect was shot by a security guard at an illegal marijuana dispensary in the north county community of Rainbow, and three suspects were sought by authorities Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the business about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and were told three suspects walked into the dispensary and held employees at gunpoint, according to Sgt. Jeff Schmidt of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The exact location of the dispensary was not disclosed.

During the robbery, a fight between a suspect and the security guard occurred and the guard shot the suspect, who was helped out of the business by the two other suspects, Schmidt said.

Hospitals were alerted to be on the lookout for a gunshot victim, Schmidt said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available and it was unclear if anything was taken.

All product from the illegal dispensary was seized, Schmidt said.

Anyone with information about this robbery was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

