Man With Gunshot Wound to Neck Dropped Off at La Mesa Hospital

A 21-year-old man was dropped off at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa after being found in a Lemon Grove park with a gunshot wound to his neck, authorities said Wednesday.

Hospital staff reported that the victim was dropped off around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

Medics later took the victim to a San Diego trauma center, where he underwent treatment for a gunshot wound to the neck, Greenawald said, adding that the wound was not believed to be life-threatening.

The person who dropped the man off told deputies he found the victim at Berry Street Park, but the victim told deputies he didn’t know where he was shot or how he ended up at the park, the lieutenant said.

Deputies went to the park, located off Mount Vernon Street between Berry Street and Massachusetts Avenue, but did not find an apparent shooting scene, Greenawald said.

–City News Service

