1 Person Killed, 5 Injured in Pileup on Route 905 in South San Diego

One person was killed and five others injured Tuesday evening in a four-vehicle crash on the westbound state Route 905 in south San Diego that left two of the injured persons trapped in one of the vehicles.

The crash was reported near the Beyer Boulevard off-ramp about 9:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which reported two people were trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles.

One person was declared dead at the scene and firefighters worked to free the two passengers trapped inside a vehicle, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

CBS8 reported the two trapped victims were men, ages 18 and 19, and rescue crews had to cut the roof off the vehicle in order to reach them.

Paramedics took five patients to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Beyer Boulevard on-ramp to the westbound state Route 905 was shut down until at least midnight, according to the CHP.

— City News Service

