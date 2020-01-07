Man Robs 7-Eleven Store at Gunpoint in Lake Murray Area

Share This Article:

A man robbed a Lake Murray-area convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday morning before fleeing in a vehicle.

It happened at 1:05 a.m. at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of San Carlos Drive and Bisby Lake Avenue, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The thief walked in armed with a handgun while the clerk had his head down preparing the register for the day, Buttle said.

The armed man told the clerk to give him money and the clerk complied, then the thief ran out of the store, got into a vehicle and fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash, the officer said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.

— City News Service

