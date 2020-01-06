Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash with Pickup Truck in Pauma Valley

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries this morning in a collision with a pickup truck near a Pauma Valley intersection.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Cole Grade and Spring Valley roads, west of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, the CHP reported. It was unclear whether the truck’s driver was hurt.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

–City News Service

