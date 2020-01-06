Motorcyclist Gravely Injured in Pauma Valley Crash

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist was gravely injured Monday in a solo crash on a rural road near Casino Pauma.

The rider was trying to pass a construction vehicle in a road-work zone on Cole Grade Road in Pauma Valley when he lost control of his Honda two- wheeler about 6:45 a.m., sending it crashing into a parked truck near Spring Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics airlifted the motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately available, to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of “massive” head trauma, CHP public affairs Officer Kevin Smale said.

The accident forced a roughly 45-minute closure of the two-lane road in the area, Smale said.

Updated at 12:52 p.m. Jan. 6 2020

–City News Service

