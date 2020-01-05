Firefighters Quickly Douse Fire in South County Homeless Encampment

Firefighters from the Chula Vista and San Diego fire departments work to douse a fire that broke out Jan. 5 in a homeless encampment in the Otay Valley Regional Park. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A fire that broke out in a suspected South County homeless encampment was put out quickly Sunday afternoon by the Chula Vista and San Diego fire departments.

The blaze started about noon, according to a report by OnSceneTV, in the Otay Valley Regional Park near 4th Ave. and Beyer Way in Chula Vista.

Apparently, the fire originated in a large camp in a hilly area and spread to nearby vegetation.

It took firefighters just a short amount of time to get the fire under control and douse the flames.

No injuries were reported. There were no details about how many homeless people might have been living at the encampment.

— Staff report

