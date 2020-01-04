One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on SR-87 in Vista

A California Highway Patrol cruiser.
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A person was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred a little after 8:15 a.m. on westbound State Route 78, east of Sycamore Avenue, the CHP reported.

The crash involved a small sedan rear-ending a semi-truck, the CHP said.

–City News Service

