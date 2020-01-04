A person was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash occurred a little after 8:15 a.m. on westbound State Route 78, east of Sycamore Avenue, the CHP reported.
The crash involved a small sedan rear-ending a semi-truck, the CHP said.
–City News Service
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on SR-87 in Vista was last modified: January 4th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: