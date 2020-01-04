Large Fight in Imperial Beach Injures Man, Woman

Share This Article:

A man and a woman were hospitalized Saturday after a fight involving a large group of people, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots along the 700 block of Seacoast Drive at 4:32 a.m. While checking the area, they responded to another call regarding an assault on Florida Street.

They found a man and a woman suffering from cuts to the torso, bumps, bruises and scratches. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. O. Vega. The woman refused to be transported to the hospital at first, but later asked to be treated at a hospital.

“Both calls for service on Seacoast and Florida are related,” Vega said. “The incident appears to have been a large fight between multiple people near the 700 block of Seacoast Drive.

“Both victims were unable to provide statements due to being transported to local hospitals.”

Detectives responded to both scenes to investigate the incidents.

No arrests have been made and the victims’ injuries are not life- threatening, Vega said.

–City News Service

