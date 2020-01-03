Share This Article:

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening near a casino along state Route 94 in Jamul.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The victim was hit near the Jamul Casino, at 14145 Campo Road, about 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics responded to the scene and attempted to give first aid to the woman, but were unable to save her, according to the San Diego County Fire Department.

All lanes of state Route 94 in both directions were temporarily closed at Peaceful Valley Ranch Road about 10 p.m., then one-way traffic control was in effect about 10:10 p.m., according to Caltrans San Diego.

The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed and further details of the crash were not immediately available.

— City News Service

Woman Killed in Crash on Route 94 Near Jamul Casino was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: