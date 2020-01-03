Share This Article:

At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 76 in the Pauma Valley, authorities reported Friday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officers responded to the crash near Pauma Reservation Road about 10:35 p.m. Thursday and determined firefighters needed to free victims from two of the vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Debris from the crash was reported on the road and all lanes of Highway 76 were closed at 10:45 p.m., the CHP said.

One lane of traffic was opened about midnight, with one-way traffic control in place. It was unclear when all lanes would reopen.

The age, gender and name of the deceased victim were not immediately disclosed.

— City News Service

1 Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Rout 76 in Pauma Valley was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: