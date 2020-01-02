Two Men Stabbed During Fight Outside Barrio Logan Restaurant

Share This Article:

A fight that started inside a Barrio Logan restaurant led to the stabbings of two men outside, police said Thursday.

It was reported shortly before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at Mariscos El Pulpo Bar and Restaurant at 1900 Main Street, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

A 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old man got into an argument with a group of six or seven men, with both groups flashing gang signs, Martinez said.

They were all kicked out of the restaurant, then the argument turned physical and both men were stabbed in the upper body, he said. The suspects fled before police arrived.

Paramedics took both victims to hospitals for treatment of non-life- threatening wounds, Martinez said.

Gang detectives were investigating the stabbings.

–City News Service

