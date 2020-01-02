Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Bay Park

Share This Article:

A passenger train struck and killed a woman near Mission Bay early Thursday.

The southbound Amtrak train was traveling through Bay Park at about 65 mph when the driver saw the pedestrian lying across the tracks off the 1500 block of Morena Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Though the engineer sounded a warning horn, the woman did not move, Deputy Jason Burk said.

The pedestrian, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Burk said.

Updated at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020

–City News Service

