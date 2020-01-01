Boy, 16, Charged in Shooting Death of Woman During Dec. 21 Robbery

Share This Article:

An 18-year-old woman wounded during a robbery in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego has died, and a 16-year-old boy was charged with homicide.

The shooting occurred Dec. 21 during a robbery in the area of 2600 Biola Ave., according to San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Richella Funiestas, of San Diego, was taken to Paradise Valley Hospital where she died last Thursday, Dobbs said.

Homicide detectives joined the investigation and located a 16-year-old boy who was already in custody in an unrelated case, Dobbs said.

The boy was charged with homicide but his name was not released because he is a juvenile.

— City News Service

