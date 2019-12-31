Lemon Grove Break-In Suspect Bitten by Police Dog, Arrested After Hour Standoff

Share This Article:

A man who allegedly broke into a Lemon Grove neighbor’s home was arrested Tuesday following an hour-long standoff.

The break-in was reported about 9 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Colfax Drive, sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Bodine said.

“A report came in of a man known to the owner who had broken a window to get in,” Bodine said. “Deputies responded, as well as a canine brought in from Chula Vista.”

A standoff ensued when the suspect — identified by KGTV 10News as a resident of a home across the street — refused to come out, the sergeant said. After about an hour, deputies entered the residence with a police dog, and the suspect was bitten while being taken into custody, he said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to be booked on suspicion of vandalism and burglary.

The residents, who were asleep at the time of the break-in, were unhurt.

— City News Service

