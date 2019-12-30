Share This Article:

Two motorists suffered serious injuries in a crash at a San Marcos intersection, authorities said Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Boulderidge Drive, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nicholas Maryn said.

Investigators determined that one vehicle was heading southbound on Rancho Santa Fe Road and was making a left turn onto Boulderidge Drive when the other vehicle collided with it while heading northbound through the intersection, Maryn said.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.

No details about the drivers or their vehicles were immediately available.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Maryn said.

Two Drivers Suffer Serious Injuries in Crash at San Marcos Intersection was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: