3 Adults Displaced After Fire Causes $800K in Damage to Rolando Home

Three residents were displaced when a fire spread from their front deck to inside of their Rolando home, causing an estimated $800,000 in damage, authorities said Monday.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at a single- story home in the 4600 block of Seminole Drive, south of Clay Park off El Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived to find flames on the front deck of the home, but the fire spread inside the house as firefighters attempted to douse the blaze.

The flames were knocked down within 25 minutes, the agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents — three adults — arrange for temporary lodging.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze, which dealt an estimated $500,000 in damage to the structure and $300,000 in damage to its contents.

–City News Service

