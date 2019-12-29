Security Guard Shot, Killed Outside Homeless Shelter in East Village

Share This Article:

Police Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a security guard at the Alpha Project homeless shelter in the East Village.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Alpha Project shelter at 1700 Imperial Ave., said Lt. Martha Sainz of the San Diego Police Department. The suspected gunman approached the guard outside the shelter and shot him several times, then fled the scene.

A shelter employee heard shots fired outside and called police. At about the same time, police in the area were flagged down by someone who also heard the shots nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a security guard on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives arrived at the shooting scene and are investigating the death. The security guard has been identified, but his name is not being released yet, officials said.

No description of the suspect was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

