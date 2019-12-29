Share This Article:

San Diego Police Sunday will be on the lookout for pedestrians not using crosswalks, bicyclists violating traffic laws and motorists putting bicyclists and pedestrians at risk.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officers will be out from noon to 8 p.m. looking for violations including drivers speeding and failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, pedestrians who cross streets illegally or don’t yield when drivers have the right of way and bike riders on the wrong side of the road or violating traffic laws, San Diego police Officer Mark McCullough said.

The enforcement will be done within routine traffic patrols in trouble spots and targeted patrols will occur in areas including Balboa Park, the Gaslamp Quarter, Little Italy and the Marina, McCullough said.

“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,” he said. “Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.”

The enforcement operation is aimed at educating bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians amid rising fatalities, McCullough said.

In 2016, 138 bicyclists and 867 pedestrians were killed on California roads which was a 33 percent increase over 2012 pedestrian fatalities, with the number of bicyclist deaths up 25 percent over five years, he said.

— City News Service

San Diego Police Begin Sunday Crackdown on Bike and Pedestrian Violations was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: