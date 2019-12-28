Police Investigating Homicide Outside Homeless Shelter in East Village

Share This Article:

Police were investigating a homicide on Saturday night near a homeless shelter in the East Village area of downtown San Diego.

The homicide occurred around 7:30 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

But police have yet to release further details from the investigation.

FOX5 reported that one person was killed in the shooting, which was outside a homeless shelter.

The shelter was reportedly on lockdown during the police investigation.

— City News Service

