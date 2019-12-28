Motorcyclist Critically Injured on Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla

An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Saturday after losing control of a motorcycle on a La Jolla roadway.

The accident happened at 4:34 p.m. in the 3200 block of Torrey Pines Road, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man northbound on a 2014 Suzuki VZR 1800. “He locked up his rear wheel as he entered a curve in the roadway, lost control and ‘high-sided,”‘ Heims said.

The motorcyclist was ejected when the rear wheel locked, breaking his left clavicle and scapula, and suffering several other serious injuries, the officer said.

Despite his injuries, he is expected to survive.

— City News Service

