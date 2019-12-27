San Diego Police Announce Friday Night DUI Checkpoint

Share This Article:

The San Diego Police Department announced plans for a Friday night DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits.

Traffic Division will be stopping drivers between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing. The location of the checkpoint will be chosen based on previous accidents and arrests.

The checkpoints are routinely announced in advance as a deterrent to people who might drink or smoke and then get behind the wheel.

Police are increasingly checking drivers for the effects of marijuana and other drugs, including prescription drugs with significant side effects.

“In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes,” the department said in a statement. “If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving/operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI.

Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.”

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

