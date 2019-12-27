Commercial Vehicle Driver Taken to Trauma Center After Route 78 Rollover

The driver of a commercial vehicle that rolled over Friday on state Route 78 near the community of Ballena was taken to a trauma center with major injuries, said a Cal Fire spokesman.
The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on 78 at Old Julian Highway, according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez, who said the unidentified driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.
A stretch of Highway 78 near the crash scene was closed to traffic for about 2 1/2 hours.
#StarIC near Witch Creek [update] Hwy 78 is expected to be closed for an extended period, please find an alternate route around the area. pic.twitter.com/Uk8SYp6awK
— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 27, 2019
Updated at 3:29 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019
— City News Service
