Commercial Vehicle Driver Taken to Trauma Center After Route 78 Rollover

Posted by on in | 27 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Rescue crew inspects wreckage of truck that rolled on state Route 78.
Rescue crew inspects wreckage of truck that rolled on state Route 78. Photo via Cal Fire

The driver of a commercial vehicle that rolled over Friday on state Route 78 near the community of Ballena was taken to a trauma center with major injuries, said a Cal Fire spokesman.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on 78 at Old Julian Highway, according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez, who said the unidentified driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.

A stretch of Highway 78 near the crash scene was closed to traffic for about 2 1/2 hours.

Updated at 3:29 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019

— City News Service

Commercial Vehicle Driver Taken to Trauma Center After Route 78 Rollover was last modified: December 27th, 2019 by Ken Stone

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss