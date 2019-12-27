Bald Robber Wearing Curly Wig Flees With Cash Stolen From Fallbrook Bank

Posted by on in | 21 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Sheriffs-Cruiser-16-9
San Diego Sheriff’s Department cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies searched for a man Friday who robbed a Chase Bank branch in Fallbrook while wearing a curly white wig.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Sheriff’s officials received reports of a robbery at 1:30 p.m. at 1091 S. Mission Road, Lt. William Amavisca said.

The suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and handed over an unspecified amount, Amavisca said.

The suspect fled on foot. Witnesses him described as a bald white man between 55 and 65, standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build.  The suspect wore a gray shirt, gray slacks and black tie.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.

– City News Service

Bald Robber Wearing Curly Wig Flees With Cash Stolen From Fallbrook Bank was last modified: December 27th, 2019 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss