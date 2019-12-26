Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a cache of marijuana, valued at nearly $98,000, left by “drug mules” in the East County community of Boulevard, a spokesman said Thursday.

The agents found 244 pounds of cannabis in five burlap bundles modified with backpack-style straps about 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, said Border Patrol agent Jarrett Decker, but the smugglers remain at large.

Agents turned over the contraband to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Decker said.

–City News Service

‘Drug Mules’ Abandon 244 Pounds of Pot Valued at $98,000 in East County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: