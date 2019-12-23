County Issues Coastal Water Contact Advisory Due to Rainfall

Share This Article:

County environmental health officials issued a water contact advisory Monday for all coastal beaches and bays due to contamination from urban runoff following rainfall.

The San Diego Department of Environmental Health warned swimmers, surfers and other water users that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in coastal waters, particularly near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff. Water contact should be avoided for at least 72 hours following a rainstorm, according to the county.

The general rain advisory for urban runoff contamination applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay. The county also kept its beach closure in effect from Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to Border Field State Park due to sewage-contaminated water flows from the Tijuana River Valley.

While many coastal outlets are posted with permanent metal warning signs, additional temporary signs are not posted for general advisories.

Residents can find information on beach closures at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling 619-338-2073.

–City News Service

