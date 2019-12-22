Share This Article:

The San Diego Police Department said Sunday that a 22-year-old woman whose body was found Saturday near a hiking trail at Tecolote Canyon Park died by suicide.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Police said an autopsy performed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death.

Investigators have been in touch with the woman’s family and her name will not be publicly released, said Lt. Michelle Velovich.

“This time of year can be difficult for anyone who suffers from mental illness,” Velovich said. “We encourage those battling mental distress to seek help from anyone available to them. For immediate assistance, call 911 or our non-emergency number at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154.”

Velovichalso said people can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).

— Staff report

Police Say Tecolote Canyon Park Death Was a Suicide was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: