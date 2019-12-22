Body of Young Woman Found Near Hiking Trail in Tecolote Canyon

Share This Article:

The body of a young woman was found near a hiking trail in Tecolote Canyon Park, police reported Sunday.

The victim, who was in her mid-to-late 20s, was found Saturday and not immediately identified, according to Lt. Michelle Velovich of the San Diego Police Department.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the death. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

