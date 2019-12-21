Woman Injured in Crossfire When Argument Turns into Gunfire

Share This Article:

A 53-year-old woman caught in the crossfire of an argument between two men in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The men were arguing at 37th Street and Ocean View Boulevard about 11:40 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was sitting in a vehicle that was between the two men as they argued. During the argument one of the men pulled a gun and shot at the other man, but struck the women in her left hip, Heims said.

The woman drove away and police found her about a block away. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her gunshot wound, he said.

No other injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

