Suspect in 1987 Double Murder in Ramona Jailed

A man suspected of opening fire at a child’s birthday party in eastern San Diego County 32 years ago, killing two men and wounding two others, was extradited from Mexico Friday to face prosecution for the deadly shooting spree.

Jose Angel Solorio, who will turn 60 on Sunday, was booked into San Diego Central Jail late Friday afternoon on suspicion of two counts each of murder and attempted murder, according to jail records.

Authorities have been trying to find Solorio since the night of June 7, 1987, when he allegedly shot up the family celebration in the 714 B St. in Ramona, sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Solorio, then 27, got into an argument with several people at the party, which was celebrating the birthday of the residents’ 4-year-old daughter, before leaving along with his family, Blevins said.

A short time later, Solorio allegedly returned and shot four men inside the apartment, then fled.

Two of the victims, German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21, died at the scene of the shooting. Authorities did not specify the two men’s relationship to each other.

The other victims were treated at a hospital for non-fatal wounds.

Solorio was located in March in Mexico and taken into custody.

Solorio was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.

–City News Service

