Man Known as ‘Windbreaker Bandit’ Convicted of San Diego County Robbery Spree

A man known as the “Windbreaker Bandit” for his distinctive apparel during a series of late 2018 robberies across San Diego County was convicted of nine felony counts Friday and is slated to be sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in state prison early next year.

Leo Paul Sosa, 32, was found guilty in a robbery spree that occurred between Nov. 27, 2018, and Dec. 17, 2018, at restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations in San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and Spring Valley.

Prosecutor James Koerber said video surveillance and witness accounts captured Sosa wearing a gray nylon windbreaker with a distinctive black patch on the hood during each of the robberies.

When investigators tracked down Sosa’s residence from witness descriptions of his car, a windbreaker matching the one worn by the suspect was found inside the vehicle, Koerber said. Other clothing matching items worn by the suspect was found in Sosa’s home, according to the prosecutor.

Though he was not charged with any counts related to using a gun during the spree, Koerber said multiple witnesses reported seeing Sosa with a weapon, or gesturing as though he were armed.

Sosa is slated to be sentenced Feb. 28.

