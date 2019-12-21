Gunman Shoots, Wounds 2 Men Standing on Market Street in Mt. Hope

Share This Article:

Two men in their 40s suffered non-life threatening wounds in a shooting Friday evening in the Mt. Hope area of San Diego.

The victims were standing on the north curb at 4200 Market Street, near 42nd Street, about 5 p.m. when a man standing on the south curb shot several times at both victims, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victims, ages 49 and 41, got into a white vehicle and drove to a hospital. The older victim was shot twice in the upper right leg and the younger victim was shot once in the left foot, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

— City News Service

