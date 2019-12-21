Chula Vista Police to Conduct Checkpoint Next Saturday

Share This Article:

An impaired driving checkpoint will be conducted next weekend at an undisclosed location in Chula Vista, police said Saturday.

It will be conducted from 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 to 2 a.m. the following day.

The checkpoint is part of a national campaign through New Year’s and includes stepped-up enforcement by the Chula Vista Police Department, when more officers will be on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Chula Vista Police Officer Brian Carter said.

“Unfortunately, this time of year is when we see more people driving impaired,” Carter said. “There is no excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair. There are many ways to get home safely without driving.”

Funding for the program is from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service

