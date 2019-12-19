Sheriff’s Dogs Subdue Couple Barricaded Inside Stolen RV in Oceanside

Share This Article:

A man and a woman in a stolen RV parked in an Oceanside supermarket parking lot were arrested, with the help of sheriff’s dogs, after they refused to come out of the vehicle for more than an hour.

Oceanside Police officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Albertsons grocery store parking lot near the intersection of Marron Road and College Boulevard after Carlsbad police contacted them about recreational vehicle reportedly stolen out of San Diego, Sgt. Nick Nunez said.

The motor home was parked outside the grocery store and officers called for the two people inside the vehicle to come out, but they refused, Nunez said.

A SWAT team from Carlsbad, Oceanside police officers and deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the standoff.

Around 7:50 p.m., sheriff’s dogs were unleashed inside the motor home, helping officers take both suspects into custody, Nunez said.

A dog bit one of the suspects, a 50-year-old woman, during the incident and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injury, the sergeant said.

Her name and the name of the other suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s, were not immediately available, Nunez said.

— City News Service

