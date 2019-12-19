Police Seek Tips on Two Men Involved in Oceanside Stabbing

Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday reached out to the public for help in identifying and locating two men involved in a stabbing that severely injured a 50-year-old man in Oceanside over a week ago.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing around 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 11 found Fred Flores suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso in a parking lot near the intersection of Neptune Way and North Pacific Street, according to Oceanside police.

Flores, a transient known to frequent the area, was taken to a hospital, where he remained in a medically-induced coma as of Thursday morning, police said.

Witnesses saw two men running away from the stabbing scene. Both men were described as being between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 tall, roughly 25 years old with stocky builds and brown hair.

One man was last seen wearing a red, white and blue plaid flannel shirt, a “Pendleton” type jacket and dark-colored jeans.

The other man was wearing jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the assailants or their whereabouts is asked to call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

–City News Service

