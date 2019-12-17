1 Pedestrian Killed, 2 Others Seriously Injured in Rash of Recent Accidents

Share This Article:

A 63-year-old man was killed and two other pedestrians were injured Monday in a rash of accidents on San Diego-area streets.

Douglas Munz, who was believed to be homeless, was hit by a 2016 Cadillac sedan at 10 p.m. as he crossed Euclid Avenue at mid-block in the Chollas View neighborhood.

San Diego Police said the Munz was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cadillac driver, who was 26, remained at the scene, and intoxication was not considered a factor in the crash.

At 2:50 p.m. in North Park, a 47-year-old woman was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle as she attempted to cross 31st Street at the intersection with North Park Way.

Police said a man driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla made a left turn onto 31st Street and struck the woman. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a skull fracture, facial injuries and a brain bleed.

The driver remained at the scene and police said intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Minutes before, in San Marcos, a 12-year-old middle school student ran through a marked crosswalk against the signal was struck by a Nissan sedan. The accident occurred at the intersection of Woodland Parkway and Rock Springs Road at 2:30 p.m.

The injured boy was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital, and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies, who said a second boy who had run into the street was almost hit.

Updated at 2:20 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

