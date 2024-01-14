A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus in 2018. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped nine-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.655, its lowest amount since Feb. 8, 2023.

The average price has dropped nine of the past 10 days, decreasing 12.7 cents, including 1.7 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.1 cents less than one week ago and 14.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 11.5 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.78 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 18th time in the last 20 days, slipping two-tenths of a cent to $3.069. The national average price is 1 cent less than one week ago, 3.5 cents lower than one month ago and 22.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.947 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“I wouldn’t bet the farm on the national average reaching $3 a gallon, even if we are tantalizingly close,” said Andrew Gross, AAA national public relations manager. “The mid-winter blahs will likely keep pump prices waffling a few cents up and down for the immediate future. But keep an eye on frigid temps because those can affect refinery production, pushing some regional pump prices higher.”