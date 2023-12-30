A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

A long streak of Powerball drawings with no jackpot winner has pushed the grand prize for Saturday evening’s drawing of the multi- state game to $760 million.

Wednesday’s drawing was the 31st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The numbers drawn Wednesday were 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and the Powerball number was 5. The jackpot was $700 million.

Saturday’s drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m., but ticket sales for that drawing are cut off at 7 p.m. No tickets are sold from 7 to 7:05 p.m., and tickets sold after 7:05 p.m. are eligible for the following draw.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service