A San Diego trolley in the Gaslamp. Courtesy SDMTS

Metropolitan Transit System said Friday it will be offering free rides on all its bus and trolley routes starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Free trolley rides will be on the Green, UC San Diego Blue and Orange lines.

For designated drivers, MTS is also offering free parking at its trolley and rapid station lots. When parking, people are asked to ensure to park only in painted spaces in the paved parking lot. Also, drivers are being informed not to exceed parking for more than 24 hours. Those staying beyond that time are subject to being ticketed, the MTS said.

The Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said New Year’s Eve is the biggest night nationwide for driving under the influence, with people’s chances of being arrested for a DUI 129% higher than average.

For more information about MTS’ free bus and trolley routes on New Year’s Eve visit www.sdmts.com/rider-info/events/new-years-eve.

–City News Service