Photo credit: Wiki Commons

All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, according to county officials.

The following locations will be closed Monday:

— Fallbrook Community Center;

— Lakeside Community Center;

— Spring Valley Community Center;

— Spring Valley Gymnasium;

— 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open);

— Community Teen Centers;

— Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool.

The Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday. All county public health clinics will be closed Monday, and county offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday.

Camping reservations can be made online at the county’s online camping reservations web page at reservations.sdparks.org.

–City News Service, Inc.