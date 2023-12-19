A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to $572 million.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in New York and North Carolina. They are each worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 8, 19, 34, 39 and the Powerball number was 26. The jackpot was $544 million.

The drawing was the 27th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service